Parents arrested after 6 kids found living in truck

Police arrested two parents after finding six children living out of a small pickup truck in a north Phoenix restaura...

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police arrested two parents after finding six children living out of a small pickup truck in a north Phoenix restaurant parking lot.

Phoenix police report that on Sunday morning they spotted a small truck reported stolen in a parking lot near 27th and Peoria avenues.

Inside the truck, police reportedly found six children ranging in age from 11 months to 7 years old. Police say the children were sleeping in and around the truck, which was parked in a restaurant parking lot at Metrocenter Mall.

Police described the conditions in the truck as "deplorable." Most of the children were "half-clothed, with no shoes and/or clean diapers." Police say the children were, "very dirty," and appeared that they hadn't been bathed "in a while."

The Department of Child Safety took the children, as the mother 27-year-old Priscilla Bridget Barrera was arrested for child abuse.

The father was also arrested for child abuse and outstanding warrants.

Thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City metro area during the early afternoon but many of us stayed dry in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For the rest of tonight, expect dry conditions to continue with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60s.
