Father charged in beating death of infant

A Denton man is sitting in jail, accused of beating to death his two-month-old baby.

Scroll for more content...

Denton police arrested 24-year-old Emilio Morales Monday at a home in the 2900 block of Desert Drive.

Police say officers arrived at the home at 7:09 a.m. to help Denton Fire Rescue paramedics who were responding to a report of an unconscious person. Paramedics determined the baby to be deceased, detectives noticed bruises and abrasions on the baby's body, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office determined during autopsy that the infant had suffered serious bodily injury consistent with assault.

During an interview with detectives, Morales admitted to striking the baby's head with his fists several times. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony.