Nigeria 1-2 Argentina: CLASIFICA ARGENTINA

Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 83° Hi: 86° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 81° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 83° Hi: 83° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 81° Hi: 83° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 84° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 82° Hi: 81° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 84° More Weather

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.