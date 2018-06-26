Clear

Retired police officer turns same number as badge he once wore

A retired Mid-Michigan police officer celebrated a special birthday on Tuesday.His age is now the same as the ...

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A retired Mid-Michigan police officer celebrated a special birthday on Tuesday.

His age is now the same as the badge number he once wore.

While serving the city of Saginaw, Henry Wachowski proudly wore badge number 100. That's exactly how many candles he blew out on Tuesday.

"This is my wonderful day," Wachowski said.

The retired officer, better known as Hank, celebrated at Union Court Assisted Living in St. Charles. He was surrounded by family, friends and the boys in blue.

"I thank the lord I made it," Wachowski said.

He joined the Saginaw Police Department back in 1947 and wore the number 100 badge for more than 30 years. After retiring, he worked as a security guard at Fashion Square Mall for another 15 years.

Even now, he hasn't slowed down much.

"I don't feel any different," Wachowski said.

He offered up some advice to younger generations.

"If you take care of yourself, it's like having a new car and a new person. If you take care of the car, it's gonna last a long time. So if you take care of your body and do what you have to do, you're gonna be around for a long time," he said.

