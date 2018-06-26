Woman accused of drowning her newborn in bathtub

A 36-year-old woman is charged with murdering her newborn baby by drowning him in a bathtub at a south Fargo apartment, according to Cass County District Court documents filed Tuesday, June 26.

Ginny Rose Lubitz, of West Fargo, faces a count of murder and a count of attempted murder in connection with the baby's death on May 5.

On that day, Fargo police, medics and firefighters were dispatched about 9:39 p.m. to 4530 Bluestem Court S., Unit F, for a report of a deceased newborn.

Officers found Lubitz in a bathroom of the apartment, with a large amount of blood on the floor. The newborn, who had been removed from the bathroom, was in the living room with Lubitz's friend and was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m., according to court documents.

That friend and another friend told police they came to the apartment that night and found Lubitz locked in the bathroom and she initially didn't want them to come in, court documents stated. After Lubitz unlocked the door and they pushed their way into the bathroom, they found Lubitz lying naked on the floor and her head by the door and feet by the bathtub, court documents stated.

When one of the friends suggested calling for an ambulance, Lubitz said she couldn't afford it and that she didn't want them to see what she did, court documents said.

The friends could see Lubitz had given birth because the umbilical cord was visible. When asked where the baby was, Lubitz nodded toward the bathtub where the friends found the newborn face down in about an inch of water, court documents said.

Lubitz told her friend not to bother with doing CPR and that the baby never had any respirations, court documents said. The friend described Lubitz as emotionless and that she only wanted a cigarette, according to court documents.

An autopsy of the newborn "indicated an apparent live birth," court documents stated. A toxicology report showed the child had measurable levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system. The cause of death was ruled as "drowning from being placed face down in the bathtub," court documents stated.

When Fargo police interviewed Lubitz, she said she learned she was pregnant in August or September. She planned to have an abortion and saved money for the procedure, but by November she believed she'd had a miscarriage, court documents stated.

She told police she realized she was still pregnant in mid-April when she wasn't losing weight that she'd gained over the winter. She said she didn't want to tell anyone she was pregnant and wanted to handle it herself due to criticism from others, court documents stated.

Lubitz told police she did not know she was in labor on May 5. She said she took a bath to ease stomach and bowel pain and fell asleep in the tub, court documents said.

She told police that when she awoke, her stomach felt tight. She tried to start the water for a new bath, and as she leaned her stomach on the edge of the tub, she gave birth within a few seconds, court documents said.

Lubitz told police she found scissors and cut the umbilical cord before trying to call 911, but wasn't able to manipulate the phone to get to the dial function. She said she did not remember anything else she did after that, according to court documents.

A search of Lubitz's phone revealed messages from the morning and afternoon of May 5 indicating that her stomach hurt. Web history showed a search about 12:20 p.m. for a website about pushing during childbirth. Web history from February and March showed searches for how to abort or terminate late-term or unwanted pregnancies through home methods, court documents show.

When asked about these searches, Lubitz told police she did the searches for a 16-year-old relative who was pregnant. She declined to give the relative's name, court documents stated.

A warrant has been issued for Lubitz's arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for her. Attempts to reach her were not immediately successful Tuesday.