Chao to protesters: 'Leave my husband alone'

Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao addressed protesters who confronted her and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, about US immigration policies.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group can be seen walking up to the couple playing audio of what ProPublica reported as children crying after being separated from their parents at the border.

"We confronted @SenateMajLdr and @SecElaineChao with @ProPublica audio of children separated from their families at the border while leaving a @Georgetown event. We must #AbolishICE & #AbolishCBP! #FreedomforImmigrants" the tweet reads. The tweet appeared to be sent from one of the protesters.

Chao responds forcefully, asking "Why don't you leave my husband alone?" which she can be heard saying several times before getting into a vehicle.

Chao herself is an immigrant, and came to the US on a cargo ship in 1961 with her mother and two sisters.

"As an adult looking back and seeing my mother who was only like 27, you know how frightening it must have been as the only woman aboard this cargo ship with three young girls? I mean, that's pretty rough," Chao previously recalled in an interview with CNN.

The Trump administration faced intense scrutiny after they enacted a policy that resulted in thousands of undocumented children separated from their families after crossing the border.

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Last Thursday President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping families together after crossing the border, however certain aspects of the zero-tolerance immigration policy remain unclear.