URGENT - Supreme Court deals major blow to public sector unions

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions on Wednesday in a case that could shake their f...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions on Wednesday in a case that could shake their financial structure and undermine their future stability. The justices struck down an Illinois law that required non-union workers to pay fees that go to collective bargaining.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
