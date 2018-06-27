Police: Wrong-way driver ditches bag of meth after hitting man on sidewalk

A 61-year-old man remains behind bars on multiple charges after he drove the wrong way through a Phoenix intersection and then struck a man on the sidewalk, critically injuring him on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

Raul Perez Parra, 61, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road around 4:05 p.m. when he proceeded through the intersection of Seventh Street and hit a man on the sidewalk, according to the original police report.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries including multiple compound fractures and internal bleeding.

The police report said Parra continued eastbound on the private property of the north side of Baseline Road where he also struck a cinderblock wall and two parked vehicles.

Once at a stop, Parra exited his 2003 Chrysler Town and Country through the window and walked eastbound through the parking lot.

Witnesses saw him discard a plastic baggie on the ground which was later found to contain a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Police eventually made contact with Parra and was arrested.

The police report said when officers spoke with him, Parra had slurred speech, was unable to keep his balance while he walked and frequently stumbled.

Parra swayed side to side, nodded off and fell asleep when officers attempted to interview him. He eventually admitted to discarding the baggie containing drugs and said it was cocaine.

The police report said Parra also admitted he did not have any recollection of the collision.

Parra faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury and drug violations. He is on a $100,000 bond.