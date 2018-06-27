Clear

Owner of dogs cleaned at car wash voluntarily giving dogs up

The owner of two German Shepherds said that he will hand the dogs over to a third party of his choosing, Warren detec...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 1:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The owner of two German Shepherds said that he will hand the dogs over to a third party of his choosing, Warren detectives said.

Scroll for more content...

Nicole Gattoross, owner of Wash-Stop car wash in Warren, uncovered disturbing video of customers washing two dogs in her car wash. The suspects were using chemicals made for vehicles, along with high pressure water hoses that reach up to 110 degrees.

Gattoross said she witness the act on surveillance video livestreamed on her phone while out with her family.

On Tuesday, Warren Police Detectives said that the owner of the dogs has taken the animals to the vet, and they are said to be in good condition. The owner has also agreed to release the dogs to a friend or family member.

Warren police are still expected to charge the owner on two counts of animal cruelty, one count for each dog.

The owner, who has not officially been charged, admitted to police that he messed up. He also told police that he thought that if he stood far enough away that the pressure of the hose wouldn't hurt the dogs. He also told police that he didn't know the chemicals in the soap used at the car wash would be harmful to the dogs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events