Man sentenced to life in state hospital for murdering his mother, stabbing store clerk

A Clackamas County man was found guilty except for insanity Tuesday in the murder and decapitation of his mother on Mother's Day 2017.

Joshua Webb, 37, was also convicted of the attempted murder of a grocery clerk and aggravated animal abuse in the death of his mother's dog. He pleaded guilty, except for insanity, to all charges he faced.

The gruesome actions gripped Clackamas County when Webb brought his mother's severed head into a grocery store in Estacada on May 14, 2017.

Webb received his verdict and sentence Tuesday after he waived his right to a jury trial, and agreed that the facts of the case presented by the district attorney were correct.

He never disputed the charges against him and confessed to his crimes immediately.

Two psychiatrists examined Webb and found that he suffered from schizophrenia and other psychotic illnesses.

Since his arrest, Webb has been on anti-psychotic medicine, but reports he still hears voices and suffers from hallucinations and delusions.

With his sentence, Webb will now be moved from the Clackamas County Jail to the Oregon State Hospital.

Webb's family sat in the front row in the courtroom Tuesday and said nothing.

However, in a statement read by the district attorney, Webb's sister said she never wants her brother to be released.

Judge Robert Herndon refused to allow any conditional release for Webb, but it is possible with treatment he could become eligible for release.

While Webb's family didn't want to talk to the media, FOX 12 spoke with Michael Wagner, the grocery clerk at the Estacada Harvest Market who Webb almost stabbed to death with the same knife he used to kill his mother.

It was only hours after Webb killed his mother when he walked into the Harvest Market and attacked Wagner.

Despite the harrowing experience and a long recovery, Wagner was gracious as he left the courthouse.

Webb's attorney said his client is remorseful, and does not feel going to the state's psychiatric hospital is a pass.

Herndon said in his 21 years on the bench he has never seen such a profound case of mental illness.