Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Inmates cook dinner with first harvest from new jail garden

For some of us, gardening is therapeutic.Imagine serving a sentence as an inmate and getting a chance to plant...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For some of us, gardening is therapeutic.

Scroll for more content...

Imagine serving a sentence as an inmate and getting a chance to plant and tend to your own outdoor garden.

That's what the Shiawassee County jail is doing!

Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office shared a few pictures of their first harvest on Facebook... beets and broccoli!

The garden is thriving thanks to all of their hard work and the volunteers who are helping to make the project a reality.

The jail cook supervisor even showed the inmates how to prepare their garden haul as part of the evening's dinner.

Next up on the menu? Freshly picked carrots and onions!

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events