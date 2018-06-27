Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Woman says dog-sitter stole her pet

An Overland Park woman is fighting to bring her beloved dog, Honey, home.Brenda Trotter-Wood has known Sondra ...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Overland Park woman is fighting to bring her beloved dog, Honey, home.

Scroll for more content...

Brenda Trotter-Wood has known Sondra Jay for years, so when she needed a dog sitter it seemed like a natural fit.

Jay told Wood she was having surgery and wanted to hang out with the four-pound Yorkie for a couple days. Wood agreed, but when she went to pick her up, Jay refused to give Honey back.

"Something like this, a person who doesn't want to talk to police and at the same time doesn't want to give the dog back, this is uncommon," John Lacy, public information officer with Overland Park Police, said.

Jay called 41 Action News on Tuesday. She admits she has Honey and knows that she doesn't legally own the dog. Adding that when it comes to Honey, "It's in hiding. I'm in hiding."

Police charged Jay with theft and sent her a notice to appear in court July 10. If she does not show up, OPPD will issue a warrant for her arrest.

Wood is speaking out because. "I don't want her doing this to somebody else and she has to know that this is not right."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events