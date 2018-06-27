Clear
Bullet hits teen's hat, but misses his head during robbery

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Memphis mom is calling it divine intervention after a bullet hits her son's baseball cap, but misses his head.

It happened during a robbery last month on Dunn Avenue in East Memphis. Police said a woman was waiting in her car in front her boyfriend's house, when two men walked up, pointed a shotgun at her and took her cell phone.

Investigators said when the boyfriend pull up they shot into his car shattering his windows. The boyfriend wasn't hit, but found a bullet hole in the bill of the hat he had been wearing backwards.

"After they shot I walked out to make sure she was okay and then I went inside and called police and then I came outside and I was looking for my hat and I saw it," said the teen.

"Only God save him. Only God saved him," said his mom.

Both were relieved to learn police arrested Avion Brown, 19, Monday and charged him with robbery and attempted second-degree murder. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

