Employee says he found racist manual on the job

An employee at the Obion County Highway Department says he is a victim of racism in the work place and it's been going on for a while.

In fact, he says he has proof.

He most recently, saw the racism in writing.

"I was shaken when I saw that. I think that we who are not of color sometimes sit in our happy places and want to believe that this kind of thing doesn't go on anymore," the victim's attorney Kathy Laughter - Laizure said.

Laizure says she is disturbed by the paperwork she received from her client Deandre Adams.

The paperwork is titled, "The 'N Word Owner's Manual."

"I've never seen anything like this," she said.

Adams has worked for the Obion County Highway Department for seven years, and says he's experienced racism in the workplace before.

"A guy who was a forearm at the place one day fashioned a noose and waved it at Mr. Adams. He had a comment to the affect of, 'Ain't this a part of your heritage?" Laizure said.

Two weeks ago, Adams says he was going through a file cabinet he uses on a regular basis when he found the four page manual.

It gives instructions on how to install, configure, house, entertain and even kill African-Americans.

It also has headlines like, "My n-word keeps raping white women."

Adams told his attorney he complained to his supervisor, but was told not to say anything and said "we will take care of it."

But Adams feels like nothing was done.

WREG called the department to get their side of the story.

They told us they didn't have anything to say, but to call their lawyer Steve Conley.

Conley told us he is looking into all of the allegations and has asked Adams for the original copy, but has not recieved it.

He also says whoever is responsible for this will be disciplined.

"It's horrible what I just read."

Dcarrious Stephens is from Union City and says he's not surprised by the message at all.

He hopes the mindset of whoever placed the papers in the cabinet changes, but he also believes there should be changes within the black community too.

"I feel like it starts with us black people, when we're having a conversation with each other I feel like we have to stop using the word."

We also tried interviewing many others around Union City, but they declined.

Some told us they don't condone the manual's message, but would rather not talk about it.

The Highway Department's Attorney says he intends to get police involved and hopes to possibly run finger prints once he receives the manual.