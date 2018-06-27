Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

St. Ignatius School Board rescinds contract with bus company amid drug charges

ST. IGNATIUS - The St. Ignatius School Board has unanimously approved voiding the contract with their school bus comp...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 3:01 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 3:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

ST. IGNATIUS - The St. Ignatius School Board has unanimously approved voiding the contract with their school bus company, after the owner was charged with smoking meth on buses.

Scroll for more content...

Superintendent Jason Sargent says the board voted 4-to-0 to rescind the current contract with Johnson Transportation at their board meeting on Monday night.

Scott Johnson, 54, faces three felony counts including possession of drugs, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and endangering the welfare of children.

A citizen informant told authorities that Johnson would sell meth in exchange for cash and sexual services. That informant also said Johnson would sometimes smoke meth in the bus barn, on school buses, and on the St. Ignatius High School team bus.

The bus barn and two school buses later tested positive for the presence of meth residue, including one which Johnson used to drive.

There's no word yet on what school bus company the district will use for the upcoming school year.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events