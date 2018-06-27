Clear
URGENT - Trump hails Kennedy, says search for replacement begins now

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in high esteem, and indicated...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in high esteem, and indicated he would make a selection soon on a replacement. "He's a man that I've known for a long time," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He's been a great justice of the Supreme Court." Trump added that the search for a replacement will begin immediately and that he will select a replacement from the list of possible justices that he released during his campaign.

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a stray thunderstorm possible by morning. Lows will be on the warm side in the low 70s. Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
