URGENT - Trump hails Kennedy, says search for replacement begins now

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in high esteem, and indicated he would make a selection soon on a replacement. "He's a man that I've known for a long time," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He's been a great justice of the Supreme Court." Trump added that the search for a replacement will begin immediately and that he will select a replacement from the list of possible justices that he released during his campaign.