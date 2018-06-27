Clear
No charges for Tampa garbage truck driver who hit, killed woman

Tampa Police have determined that the driver of a City of Tampa Solid Waste vehicle will not face criminal charges in...

Jun. 27, 2018
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tampa Police have determined that the driver of a City of Tampa Solid Waste vehicle will not face criminal charges in a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Tuesday.

Police say that Marcia Woodside Rivers was hit and killed by the garbage truck on Davis Islands across the street from where she lived.

Family members tell ABC Action News that Rivers was a retired Hillsborough County schools teacher.

The call came in at about 9:14 a.m. on Aegean Dr. and Davis Blvd. Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found Rivers, 65, deceased.

Family members tell us Rivers was a "retired school teacher, music lover, Christian, plant lover, beach lover and the funniest most infectious person you would ever meet! She was a graduate of King High School and then later taught at King, Freedom High and Memorial Middle School. She was cool Ms. Rivers to all her students. At one point had a wait list to get into her classes," the family member said.

Lewis Harris works on Davis Islands. He said he saw the driver after the incident.

"We saw the driver in the street freaking out," Harris said.

Harris said people were holding him down.

"She was like kind of under the truck and that's when we realized what happened," Harris said.

The driver is expected to face a civil traffic citation involving a death. Detectives are still investigating to determine what citation would be appropriate given the facts of the case.

Tampa Police say that Rivers was not wearing earbuds when she was hit and are still working to determine all the factors that contributed to the accident.

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a stray thunderstorm possible by morning. Lows will be on the warm side in the low 70s. Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
