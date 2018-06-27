Clear
Argument over video controller leads to domestic violence arrest

A Canton teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly punched his younger brother during an argument ov...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:24 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Canton teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly punched his younger brother during an argument over a video game controller and then ran outside and smashed the windows of his family's car.

Dajoir Dajohon Howell, 18, of Baumford Avenue, was charged with one count of domestic violence.

Officers were dispatched to the home but were unable to locate the teen as he had ran off after the incident. A short time later Howell returned home and broke more windows, according to a Canton police report.

Officers were called back to the residence and Howell was taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a stray thunderstorm possible by morning. Lows will be on the warm side in the low 70s. Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
