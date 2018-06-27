WWII veteran passes away 17 days after wife

Albert and Mary Lomas both grew up in East Bakersfield.
Albert enlisted in the Navy and served from 1942 to 1946, serving in World War II. His biggest accomplishment in his service was being one of twelve unarmed men to board a Japanese ship disguised as a medic ship. The crew had gotten a tip the Japanese ship was hiding ammunition. His team discovered the information to be true and captured the ship. This was the same day as Nagasaki so his family said it didn't get the attention it deserved.
After he returned home, the two got married and spent 66 years together.
May 24, 2018, Mary passed away. Just 17 days later, Albert also passed away. Mary Arraztoa, one of their five children, said the two couldn't live without each other.
"I think my dad just knew he needed to be with my mom and I think once she was no longer here, then he needed to be where she was," said Arraztoa.
The couple was laid to rest Tuesday in the Bakersfield National Cemetery
