Cab driver carjacked, killed described as hardworking, family man

A family wants answers after a St. Louis cab driver was killed on the job.

Boris Iouioukine was found dead in the middle of a street Monday night.

The next day, his cab was recovered more than eight miles away at a vacant home in St. Louis County.

"Just disbelief, you know?" said Slava Iouioukine.

Slava Iouioukine said he feels empty inside after hearing about his father, Boris' murder.

"For me, it's very hard to even think that I'll never see him again," said Slava Iouioukine.

"I hope that they're caught so this doesn't happen to another person," said Anna Iouioukina.

Iouioukine's daughter, Anna Iouioukina, said her father moved to America from Soviet Russia in 1989.

She told News 4 her dad did all he could to make her, her brother and her nephew happy.

"He loved his family, he worked hard for his family," said Iouioukina. "That was the number one thing he taught me in life."

Iouioukine studied linguistics at a university in Russia, he was fluent in six languages and worked as a Laclede Cab driver for 24 years.

"A day wouldn't go by that I didn't see him," said Daryl Peeks. "He had the same smile."

Laclede Cab General Manager Daryl Peeks describes his longtime co-worker and companion as a kind-hearted, hard-working man who was murdered while trying to earn an honest living.

"And you trying to take what he's got?" said Peeks. "That's unacceptable to me."

Peeks told News 4 Laclede Cab is currently raising money to help cover funeral expenses.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call and leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).