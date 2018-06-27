18-year-old Florida woman missing in Indiana

The father of a missing 18-year-old says they are looking into whether she is with someone she met online.

Sarah Heinrich, her parents and brother were in Indianapolis from Florida for a family reunion.

She was outside of the Marriott hotel off River Crossing taking photos with her brother just before she disappeared around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Sarah's father, Jim, says it's possible she was talking to a male online and met up with that person but they still don't know what happened to her.

Family members say her cell phone last pinged near Keystone at the Crossing, but as of Monday it was no longer accepting calls.

Sarah's mother, Cindy, says her daughter has autism and may be hesitant to talk to strangers.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 117 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sarah was last seen wearing a tan and white striped shirt with dark colored jeans.

Her parents have hired a private investigator to help them locate their missing daughter.

If you have any information on where Sarah Heinrich may be, contact IMPD at 317-327-3811 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 317-215-0991.