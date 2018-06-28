Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Trump: 'Slovenly' Crowley got his ass kicked

At a rally in Fargo, North Dakota, President Donald Trump hammered Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) over his primary loss to a 28-year-old political novice.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 1:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump mocked the No. 4 House Democrat, Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, for losing in a primary to 28-year-old first-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday.

"A slovenly man named Joe Crowley got his ass kicked by a young woman who had a lot of energy," Trump said. "She had a lot of energy. I guess he didn't see it. They couldn't find him."

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Fargo, North Dakota, Wednesday night. He was promoting Rep. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, in his challenge to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The President also begged Democrats to keep Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California on as House minority leader and he highlighted Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who recently urged activists to publicly confront Trump officials.

"Please keep Maxine Waters on the air as your face and your mouthpiece for the Democrat party," Trump said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 103° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 101° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events