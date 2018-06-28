Toys 'R' Us workers protest no severance pay while executives get bonuses

Controversy is brewing on the final days of Toys "R" Us.

Employees now say they are planning to fight the company because it isn't paying severance to its workers.

At the store in Boynton Beach, employees hung signs saying "Toys 'R' Us employees deserve severance pay," and "Bain Capital, KKR, Vornado Realty, Toys R Us, employees want their dinero, money, cash flow."

The main reason employees are upset is because while they are getting nothing. However, executives were paid millions in bonuses right before filing for bankruptcy.

Madelyn Garcia, who has been with the company for 30 years, told the Palm Beach Post that employees deserve something since they have given up time with their families on holidays and because they are the true foundation of the company.

Garcia says right now it is hard to find a job because they are still trying to close their store down.

Toys "R" Us has had to shell out a lot of money to law firms and auditors during its bankruptcy and liquidation. Reports indicate that employees for those firms are charging up to $1,273 an hour.

The store located in Boynton Beach doesn't have much merchandise left, however everything must go; which means that shelves, carts, cash registers and fixtures are all on sale.

Whatever isn't sold will be taken care of by liquidators.

Toys "R "Us filed for bankruptcy in September.

The Boynton Beach and Jensen Beach locations close Thursday, while Palm Beach Gardens closes Friday.