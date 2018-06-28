Police: Man got stuck in wall for hours while trying to evade officers

A man reportedly got stuck in a wall after police say he fell through a roof while trying to run from officers.

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities, officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant to Bradly Felton on Union Hill Road in Goodlettsville.

Felton reportedly climbed on top of his stepfather's house and fell, which is when he became stuck in the wall. The wall was only about a foot wide.

Police said Felton was stuck there for about eight hours before being rescued and taken to a hospital. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

Felton has warrants for two felonies and one misdemeanor.