Theresa May's surprise World Cup gift

Great. Greatest. Two words often repeated by Donald Trump.

Except this time the US President wasn't talking about how America is doing domestically or on the global stage.

Instead he was speaking about footballer Cristiano Ronaldo during a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the White House.

"...They say he is the greatest player" said Trump, echoing the thoughts of fans all over the world who are constantly debating whether Ronaldo is better than Barcelona and Argentina star Leo Messi, when reminded of the Real Madrid forward's qualities by Rebelo de Sousa.

Ronaldo has had an impressive World Cup, scoring four goals in three games and helping Portugal qualify for a last-16 clash with Uruguay on Saturday at Russia 2018.

"So, tell me, how good a player is he?" asked Trump. "Are you impressed?"

"I'm very much impressed. He's the best player [in] the world," enthused Rebelo de Sousa, adding he believes the World Cup has been "a success for the world."

Ronaldo for President?

Trump's youngest son Barron — a member of DC United's development academy — "knows all about" the Portuguese superstar, according to the US President.

Conversation then segued to politics.

"So will Christian [sic] ever run for president against you?" Trump asked De Sousa. "He wouldn't win! You know he won't win?"

The Portuguese politician paused for thought, before grabbing Trump's arm. "Well, President, you know [there's] something I must tell you: Portugal is not the United States. It's a little different!"

Trump and his son will soon have the chance to watch the very best players in the flesh, though Ronaldo will probably have hung up his boots by then -- in 2026 the US will host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.