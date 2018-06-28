Clear
Baby removed from home, parents arrested after police respond to drug complaint

A six-month-old was removed from a Rexburg home and the baby's parents were arrested Wednesday on injury to child and...

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A six-month-old was removed from a Rexburg home and the baby's parents were arrested Wednesday on injury to child and drug charges.

Ryan Phillips, 34, and Kaci Phillips, 30, were taken into custody after police were called to their apartment on the 500 block of Yale Avenue around 2 p.m.

"Another tenant reported that they smelled marijuana coming from the vents so they called us and we responded," Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

When officers arrived, Lewis says the parents were using the marijuana in the same room as the baby.

Ryan and Kaci were taken to the Madison County Jail and the child was placed in custody of the Department of Health and Welfare, according to Lewis.

