A six-month-old was removed from a Rexburg home and the baby's parents were arrested Wednesday on injury to child and drug charges.
Ryan Phillips, 34, and Kaci Phillips, 30, were taken into custody after police were called to their apartment on the 500 block of Yale Avenue around 2 p.m.
"Another tenant reported that they smelled marijuana coming from the vents so they called us and we responded," Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.
When officers arrived, Lewis says the parents were using the marijuana in the same room as the baby.
Ryan and Kaci were taken to the Madison County Jail and the child was placed in custody of the Department of Health and Welfare, according to Lewis.
Related Content
- Baby removed from home, parents arrested after police respond to drug complaint
- City removes illegal benches following complaints
- Man arrested for trading stolen baby formula for drugs
- Rep. Pat Meehan removed from Ethics Committee after report he settled sexual misconduct complaint
- Target pulls 'Baby Daddy' greeting card from stores after customer complaints
- Police: Parents arrested after 2-month-old dies from malnutrition, dehydration
- Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking marijuana
- Baby born weighing 1 pound comes home
- 160 snakes, 250+ mice, small reptiles removed from home
- Alabama judge denies Roy Moore's complaint