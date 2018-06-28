Shooting at newspaper building in Maryland

Scroll for more content...

Multiple people were shot at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, a reporter at the newspaper said.

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office."

The gunman opened fire on multiple employees, Davis said.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."

Anne Arundel police said they are responding to an active shooter at an Annapolis building. Police have evacuated the building where the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.