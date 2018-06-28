Trooper seizes $2.5 million in meth

A trooper with the Arizona Department if Public Safety seized $2.5 million in meth during a traffic stop on earlier this month.

According to DPS, the incident happened on June, 5 at about 8:00 a.m. on State Route 87 near Payson.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity. The trooper conducted a vehicle search and found 5605 pounds of meth, 4.3 grams of marijuana, a handgun and over $1,000 in cash.

The driver and two passengers are residents of New Mexico. All three were booked into jail on the following charges:

-Possession of a dangerous drug

-Possession of a dangerous drug for sale

-Transportation of a dangerous drug

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Quezada (driver), 20-year-old Cheyanne Silco, and 20-year-old Cesar Huerta.

AZDPS Major George Manera said, "This is one of the largest methamphetamine seizures to occur in Gila County and will make an impact on the distribution of this type of dangerous drug throughout the country. We are committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs in Arizona, no matter what area it occurs in."