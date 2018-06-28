Girl Scouts get taste of what its like to be a first responder

Local girl scouts got a taste of what it is like to be a first responder on Thursday.

It is all part of a program called Camp Fury STL, in which the scouts get the unique experience of spending time with female firefighters, paramedics and police officers practicing skills those professionals use such as rappelling.

Some of the activities can be intimidating, for instance, climbing a ladder truck.

It's all part of first responder immersion camp, to encourage the girl scouts to safely push themselves outside of their comfort zone.

The unique six-day camp also challenges the campers to work on their investigative skills.

The scouts also heard from a variety of guest speakers from the Maryland Heights Police Department, the Secret Service and the Pattonville Fire District.