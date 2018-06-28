5 killed in Maryland newspaper shooting

Scroll for more content...

Five people were killed Thursday and several injured in a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

A gunman opened fire through the glass door of the newsroom, Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette police reporter, tweeted shortly after the shooting.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

Authorities recovered what they believed to be an explosive device from the scene, said deputy Anne Arundel County chief Bill Krampf. He said he didn't anticipate finding any more explosives.

A white male has been taken into custody and is being interviewed, Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure said. Authorities do not yet know what the motive for the shooting might be, and have not confirmed the man's identity.

The suspect was found hiding under a desk in the building, Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh told CNN.

The man initially refused to cooperate, a law enforcement source said told CNN. He had no identification when he was apprehended and FBI found no information immediately in the system, the source said.

'Like a war zone'

Schuh said authorities responded to the shooting with "60 seconds."

"They went immediately into that building without a moment's hesitation and demonstrated incredible courage," he said. "It could have been a lot worse."

An employee on lockdown in a nearby building said responding officers "were hustling." Authorities evacuated about 170 people from the building, which is also home to other businesses and doctors' offices, Frashure said.

Daria McMiller, who works as an administrative assistant in a building next to the Capital Gazette building, says she was very impressed with the police response.

McMiller says she and her coworkers didn't hear any shots but they heard authorities yelling and saw police, FBI, state troopers and SWAT swarming to the scene.

"Some of them were still in civilian clothes and they were pulling their vests on as they ran towards the building," she said.

Four of the dead were killed at the scene; a fifth person, who was shot in the upper body and arm, died at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Schuh said.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Davis, the reporter, said the newsroom "was like a war zone".

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff -- not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death -- all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

'A newspaper we live with every day'

Susan O'Brien, a spokesperson for the city of Annapolis, said the publication "is a newspaper we live with every day."

"Our hearts are with the family," she told CNN.

Earlier, Hogan tweeted he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."

"Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now," Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted.

Capital Gazette Communications publishes multiple newspapers, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.

The Capital is one of America's oldest newspapers, beginning life as the Evening Capital in 1884.

The company that publishes it started in 1727 with the Maryland Gazette. In 1767, Anne Catharine Green became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the Maryland Gazette fought the stamp tax that started the American Revolution.

For many decades, there were two papers that served the region -- The Maryland Gazette, a weekly, and the Evening Capital, a daily.

In 1981, The Evening Capital became The Capital. And in 1994, the company that owned it launched one of the first newspaper websites in the US with CapitalOnline.com.

Today, The Capital serves Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Kent Island. It has a daily readership of about 67,000 and a Sunday readership of 83,000, according to the Baltimore Sun Group, which owns it.