Trump throws jab at McCain during rally

President Trump berates Sen. John McCain by calling out his vote against a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 11:00 PM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's frequent jabs at Sen. John McCain on the campaign trail have angered fellow Senate Republicans -- particularly McCain's closest friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"I don't think it's appropriate," Graham told CNN on Thursday. "I think it doesn't help the President."

He added, "It hurts the President more than it helps him."

Trump frequently berates McCain by calling out his dramatic vote against a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act. While the President doesn't call out the Arizona Republican by name, it's clear he's referencing McCain, whom he accuses of going back on his word to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump falsely says the Senate was one vote away from repealing and replacing the law. In fact, McCain's vote last year was on a bill designed to eliminate only specific elements of the law -- dubbed "skinny repeal." Moreover, the measure still needed to survive a House-Senate conference committee and final approval in both chambers, anything but a sure bet.

Nevertheless, in Wisconsin on Thursday, Trump continued to mischaracterize the vote -- as he did in Graham's home state of South Carolina earlier this week.

"We did repeal and replace Obamacare," Trump falsely said Thursday in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, one senator decided to put the thumb down late in the morning. And that was not a good thing, when he put that thumb down."

Graham, echoing the concerns of many Senate Republicans, defended McCain, who has been away from the chamber since last December as he has battled brain cancer.

"John McCain is my dear friend," Graham said. "I disagree with him on the health care vote. But I respect his right to make that decision. If anybody has earned the right to vote their mind, it's John McCain."

