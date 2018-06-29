Clear
URGENT - Trump's controversial pick for top UN migration job voted down in Geneva

(CNN) -- The UN migration agency on Friday voted down Ken Isaacs, the Trump administration's candidate to lead the In...

(CNN) -- The UN migration agency on Friday voted down Ken Isaacs, the Trump administration's candidate to lead the International Organization for Migration, a US official told CNN, leaving it without an American at the helm since 1951. Isaacs once wrote on Twitter that Austria and Switzerland should consider building a wall in the Alps to keep refugees out. "#immigration #wall #Austria #Switzerland consider#buildingawall in #Alps to control their borders from refugees," Isaacs tweeted. The tweet is one of more than 140 previously unreported tweets from before Isaacs was nominated reviewed by CNN's KFile. The migration agency coordinates assistance to migrants worldwide.

Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
