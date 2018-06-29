Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Residents want answers after they say police shot their dog and fired several rounds into home

East Cleveland police shoot a dog on its own front porch, but the animal isn't the only thing they hit."I want...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

East Cleveland police shoot a dog on its own front porch, but the animal isn't the only thing they hit.

Scroll for more content...

"I want to know why you were shooting at my house and why you shot my dog," said Laurene Walker.

Walker showed News 5 several bullet holes in her front door and shell casings she recovered.

She says this all started when a neighbor called the police to report 5-year-old Neo was loose in the neighborhood and allegedly chasing someone.

Walker said when police got to her home, the Cane Corso was on its own front porch, but the officers started shooting at her anyway.

"Me and my brother heard them together and then he pushed me down and I started yelling at him like go downstairs, get Bailey, get Anilyah and bring them up here," recalled Walker.

When the bullets finally stopped flying, Walker found her dog with a bullet hole in her front leg.

"I really thought my dog was dead until I ran to her and she climbed in my lap," she said.

Neo is expected to be fine, but Walker wants answers from police. She says there were five children and two adults inside the home during the shooting.

"Why would you let off that many shots into an occupied home? You see cars in the driveway, you see toys all across the yard," she asked.

News 5 asked East Cleveland police for a report, an explanation of their policy or a comment, but the Chief of Police said in an email "Your request will be processed in the order we received them. We are still trying to finish all the request for the house explosion that happened three weeks ago."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 101° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 92°
Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events