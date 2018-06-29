Trump's pick for UN migration job voted down

Scroll for more content...

The UN migration agency on Friday voted down Ken Isaacs, the Trump administration's candidate to lead the International Organization for Migration, a US official told CNN, leaving it without an American at the helm since 1951.

Isaacs once wrote on Twitter that Austria and Switzerland should consider building a wall in the Alps to keep refugees out.

"#immigration #wall #Austria #Switzerland consider#buildingawall in #Alps to control their borders from refugees," Isaacs tweeted.

The tweet is one of more than 140 previously unreported tweets from before Isaacs was nominated reviewed by CNN's KFile.

The migration agency coordinates assistance to migrants worldwide.

CNN's KFile previously reported on tweets from Isaacs that revealed an extensive history of sharing anti-Muslim sentiment. The screenshots provide the most robust picture of his social media activity and a wider window into his views of refugees, Islam and climate change -- issues that would have been central to the position with IOM.

In several of the recently unearthed tweets, Isaacs shared a post that called climate change a "hoax," shared a story from the conspiracy-peddling website InfoWars about the "Clinton body count," and wrote "#Islam is not peaceful."

Isaacs has made his Twitter account private, meaning only those that he allows to follow him can view his page. Screenshots of the tweets were provided to KFile anonymously and independently verified by matching the now-hidden tweets with still public replies from other Twitter users.

Isaacs, who works in relief efforts for the Christian nonprofit Samaritan's Purse, was nominated in February to serve as director general of the UN's International Organization for Migration, a 169-member group whose mission it is to promote "humane and orderly migration" through assistance to both governments and migrants.

Isaacs came under scrutiny for his social media presence after a report from KFile earlier this year and one from The Washington Post in February revealing he shared anti-Muslim views on social media. In a statement after the February Washington Post report, Isaacs apologized, saying that he "deeply" regretted his comments and adding, "I pledge to hold myself to the highest standards of humanity, human dignity and equality if chosen to lead IOM."

According to The Associated Press, he told reporters, "I have retweeted many things to stimulate conversation. But at the same time ... have never shown discrimination against anybody, for anything."