Dogs stolen from California backyard found safe in Mexico

Two dogs snatched from their backyard in La Mesa were found in Mexico several days later and safely returned to their owners with the help of technology.
The family told 10News they returned home Monday morning after being gone for about an hour to find Mischa and Honzu missing.
During the week, the family put up posters around the neighborhood and took to social media in hopes of spreading the word about their missing dogs.
A pet detective enlisted by the family used facial recognition software to track the dogs online and tracked down the dogs on a Mexico-based website on which they were put up for adoption.
The animals were located in Rosarito, Mexico, where the family safely retrieved them.
