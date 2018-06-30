Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Indianapolis mother warns parents after her baby chokes to death on a balloon

An Indianapolis mother whose baby died after choking on a balloon wants to warn other parents about the danger....

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Jun. 30, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Indianapolis mother whose baby died after choking on a balloon wants to warn other parents about the danger.

Scroll for more content...

"I would've never had them in my house. It's not worth it," said Katie Chamberlain.

Chamberlain and her four boys had been filling up water balloons outside their east side home on a warm day in May when somehow one stray balloon was brought inside.

"It was just so fast. I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain said.

Just a few steps away, she rushed to give 9-month-old Justin CPR.

"As soon as I was there he was already turning blue," Chamberlain said.

But it was too late.

Doctors at IU Health say balloons are one of most deadly choking hazards for children.

"Out of our choking accidents worldwide, or nationwide, the most common object is a balloon to result in a fatal accident," said Dr. Edgar Petras, IU Health Emergency Medicine Pediatric Specialist.

According to fisher-price.com, children can choke on balloons when they breathe them in when trying to blow up the balloon, or when they chew on deflated balloons or scraps of popped balloons.

To prevent young children from choking on balloons:

Use mylar instead of latex balloons

If you use latex balloons, store them out of reach of children; don't let children blow them up; and throw out deflated balloons and pieces of popped balloons

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Another hot and humid day expected today with highs once again in the 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees. There is also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Slight risk for severe weather is in place by the Storm Prediction Center. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 3 PM. We will be keeping an eye on the radar all afternoon. Make sure you are staying weather aware if your plans take you outside this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events