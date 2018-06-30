Police make arrest in killing of confidential informant

Two weeks after a valley woman agreed to become a confidential informant for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, her body was found inside the garage of her home, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said Bailey Beck was found with multiple injection marks April 8. Investigators with the coroner's office later said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Beck became an informant after she was arrested on drug related charges March 23. Beck was known to transport drugs for the USOs and the Aryan Warriors, according to police. The USOs are an Asian affiliated gang, while the Aryan Warriors are a white supremacist gang.

Police said Beck provided multiple locations where she knew drugs and people involved with drugs were located.

Prior to Beck's death, she went to a USO party, where someone told her she was believed to be a "snitch," and that her life might be in danger. Beck told detectives she was unsure if the threat was legitimate.

Following Beck's death, homicide detectives learned that multiple people, including USO gang member Chris Weygant were at her home April 6.

Witnesses told police Weygant and two others who were at the home, had plans to each inject Beck with narcotics in an attempt to get her to reveal if she was working with police as an informant.

Weygant and at least one of the men followed through with the plan in a room upstairs, a witness told police.

Following the injections, Beck crawled down the stairs and into the garage where her body was found.

Police arrested Weygant on a murder charge. It's unclear if police will make additional arrests in the case.