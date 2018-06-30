Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Deaf puppy rescued from hole in south Huntsville yard

Just before 12:30am Saturday rescue crews were able to pull a 7-week-old puppy named Toffee from a hole in a yard on ...

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: Jun. 30, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just before 12:30am Saturday rescue crews were able to pull a 7-week-old puppy named Toffee from a hole in a yard on Lenlock Drive. The deaf puppy had been in the hole since 5 pm Thursday. The puppy's story captivated people around the country and the world.

Scroll for more content...

"I still can't believe she's really out and she's right here and I'm holding her," said Toffee's foster owner Karen Smith as she held close to the puppy.

"This is a miracle. There were so many people sending me texts ... I'm just so thankful to every person that came, that brought food, that brought generators and lights and, I mean, it's been an amazing outpouring of kindness and sweetness," She continued.

"There's no feeling like it. I still can't believe it," added Smith.

The rescue happened in part thanks to volunteers from the Paint Rock Fire Department. Chief Finis Johnson saw the story on WHNT News 19 and called the newsroom to ask how they could help. The team used a snare to get out the puppy.

"I'm an animal lover. It's good to know we can come out to help folks," said Johnson.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 103°
Another hot and humid day expected today with highs once again in the 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees. There is also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Slight risk for severe weather is in place by the Storm Prediction Center. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 3 PM. We will be keeping an eye on the radar all afternoon. Make sure you are staying weather aware if your plans take you outside this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events