Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Rep. Waters to Trump: How dare you?

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) spoke at the "Families Belong Together" immigration rally in Los Angeles where she addressed the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 9:16 PM
Updated: Jun. 30, 2018 9:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

US Rep. Maxine Waters kept up the heat on President Trump at an immigration rally Saturday in Los Angeles.

"How dare you?" said Waters, a California Democrat and frequent Trump critic. "How dare you take the babies from mothers' arms? How dare you take the children and send them all across the country into so-called detention centers?"

Waters has been warring with Trump lately amid a broader discussion of "civility" in politics, which gained some traction after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.

Waters then encouraged people to heckle and harass Cabinet members in public.

In response, Trump tweeted that Waters had called for "harm" to his supporters and spoke against her in rallies.

Waters denied calling for violence.

Her speech Saturday was part of the "Families Belong Together" rallies held across the country. Protesters gathered to show opposition to Trump's "zero tolerance" toward undocumented immigrants, which has separated thousands of children from their parents.

She continued, "You are putting them in cages. You are putting them in jails. And you think we're going to stand by and allow you to do that? I don't think so. Donald Trump, you think you can get away with everything, but you have gone too far when you are trying to break up families in the way that you do."

Waters likened the situation to slavery.

"As an African-American woman, I was raised on the stories about what happened on the auction block when they auctioned off Africans" and broke up families, she told listeners.

She also had caustic advice for those who have made threats against her, increasingly, she said, since she and Trump have sparred.

"If you shoot me, you better shoot straight," Waters said. "There's nothing like a wounded animal."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the KQ2 viewing area until 11 PM tonight. Strong winds and large hail are possible with the strongest storms. Best chance for storms will be between 5-10 PM and then another round overnight. Be weather aware this afternoon and stay with KQ2 for updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events