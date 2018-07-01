Clear

San Diego Lyft driver stabs passenger in chest following argument in Linda Vista, police say

A Lyft driver was arrested in Linda Vista after police say he stabbed one of his passengers following an argument ear...

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Lyft driver was arrested in Linda Vista after police say he stabbed one of his passengers following an argument early Sunday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, Ali Kendirli, 33, was arrested on the 6100 block of Caminito Del Oeste at 1:16 a.m. after the stabbing.

Police said an argument broke out after the three passengers in the vehicle couldn't give a drop-off location.

At one point during the argument, the driver stopped his car and demanded that all the passengers get out.

The argument continued before Kendirli stabbed one of the passengers in the chest one time. The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Kendirli stayed at the scene, where he was later arrested.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
After a stormy night, some clouds are hanging around early Sunday. Could see a spotty shower or two but by afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up as highs warm into the low 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events