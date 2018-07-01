Clear

Patriot Prayer marches through downtown Portland, police declare march a riot

Portland police have declared a Patriot Prayer march on Saturday a riot.

On Saturday, a Patriot Prayer march had a permit to begin in the area of Madison and Third Avenue, according to police.

Officers said fireworks and other objects were being thrown around Second and Main Street and that the permit was canceled.

Later on, police said they observed "assaults, criminal behavior, and projectiles being thrown" and declared the event a riot.

Police continued to say that people must leave the area and failure to comply may be subject to an arrest.

The Federal Protective Service has closed Terry Schrunk Plaza, according to police and the permit is revoked for the plaza.

After a stormy night, some clouds are hanging around early Sunday. Could see a spotty shower or two but by afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up as highs warm into the low 80s.
