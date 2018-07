(Minuto a minuto) Croacia-Dinamarca: Rusia espera rival en cuartos de final

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 82° Hi: 84° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 81° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 82° Hi: 82° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 84° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 81° Hi: 81° Lo: 60° Feels Like: 83° More Weather

After a stormy night, some clouds are hanging around early Sunday. Could see a spotty shower or two but by afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up as highs warm into the low 80s.