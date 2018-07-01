Neighbor calls police on 12-year-old boy

Scroll for more content...

A 12-year-old entrepreneur says his lawn-mowing business is getting a lot of new clients after someone called the police on him for mowing the wrong yard.

Reggie Fields runs Mr. Reggie's Lawn Cutting Service in the Cleveland, Ohio, suburb of Maple Heights. He has his cousins and his brothers and sisters working for him.

The tiny landscaping crew was mowing a lawn last week when police showed up.

Lucille Holt, the woman who hired Fields, told CNN affiliate WEWS that neighbors called the police because the children inadvertently strayed into a thin strip of their yard.

"They said the kids cut their grass," Holt told WEWS.

Holt posted a live video of what was happening on Facebook, where it got almost a half a million views.

"They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting their grass. Who does that?" she said in the video.

Reggie told WEWS he didn't realize they were in the neighbor's yard.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," he said. "I was like, that's a shame. I didn't know."

Reggie's mom, Brandy Fields, told CNN that police just talked to the adults and did not bother the kids.

CNN has reached out to the Maple Heights police for comment.

Fields said her son started mowing yards in May because he was bored and wanted some candy money. When he saw how much money he could make, he threw himself into the business.

They were mowing four or five yards a day before all of the attention, said Fields, who added that Reggie has picked up about 20 new clients in recent days.

"Some people are calling from out of town, saying, 'Can you come cut my grass?,'" she said.

Reggie will be going into the 7th grade and he's got big plans to diversify his business. He's planning to buy more rakes so they can pick up leaves in the fall, and then snow shovels for the winter.

"The City of Maple Heights is extremely proud of these young entrepreneurs!" Mayor Annette M. Blackwell said in a statement Sunday, calling the episode "a very heartwarming story and testament to the great children and generous people that live here."