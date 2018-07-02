Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki July 16th

Scroll for more content...

American "political will" has shifted in a positive manner toward better US-Russian dialogue, Moscow said on Monday, while adding that it was "too early" to speak of a thaw in relations.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, Putin's spokesman told reporters there were hopes of "repairing and expanding the bilateral dialogue" between the two countries.

In a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said: "There are quite a lot of issues between Moscow and Washington where our points of view are dramatically divided.

"But you can see now that the political will [in the US] has finally prevailed, and now the understanding that the presence of such points for discussion should not be an obstacle on the path to repairing and expanding the bilateral dialogue, in this case on the highest level."

Peskov's comments come a week after, Putin told US national security adviser John Bolton that Russian-American relations "were not in the best shape," during a meeting in Moscow, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

The US and Russia have been at odds over a number of issues including Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential election, Russian actions in Syria and its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine has led to economic sanctions being placed on Moscow, but the subject will not be discussed in the Finnish capital, Peskov said.

While gently encouraged by the progress made between the two countries, Peskov cautioned it was "too early" to speak of a thaw in US-Russia relations, ahead of a visit to Moscow by a US Congressional delegation.

"Let's not rush into talking about a thaw," Peskov said of relations between Moscow and Washington.

"Of course it's a very pleasant fact that contacts are intensifying but it is too early to talk about a thaw,"

"First, we need to resolve those disputes and irritants that we have in our bilateral relations."

Asked about whether the visiting US lawmakers would meet Putin, Peskov said: "for now, it is not on the president's schedule, but we know that the American officials have planned quite wide-reaching contacts with their colleagues."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.