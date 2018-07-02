Samurai sword-wielding man killed by police

A Grandview man is dead after a standoff ended with police shooting the 60-year-old as he charged them wielding a pair of swords.

His family now blames his actions on a medical condition.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on 148th Street, just east of Interstate 49.

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after a family member called saying they were worried about the man and wanted to make sure he was safe. The man who answered the door had two Samurai swords and rushed officers, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Officers initially fired bean bags at the man but those didn't stop him. A police officer then discharged a service weapon.

"He was carrying two swords...two Samurai swords," said Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe. "Both of the beanbags struck the individual. They were not effective."

Officers administered first aid to the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. Larry San Nicolas, 60, later died at the hospital according to police.

Family members tell KCTV5 News San Nicolas was having a manic episode as a result of an insulin imbalance.

The wife of now-dead Nicolas says he was having a particularly bad episode Sunday, throwing old records and having delusions. She says he just needed an insulin shot and she wanted police to check on him.

Neighbors described him as a kindhearted and outgoing man who loved chatting with others on the block.

"It's heartbreaking," said neighbor Heather Faudel. "He was a favorite. I'm speechless. There's no words. The whole thing is tragic."

She said she recognized the man as her neighbor after he was wounded. She described him as a familiar face in the neighborhood.

The Missouri Highway Patrol initially said an officer was injured in the altercation, but did not mention that in their recent updates on scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.