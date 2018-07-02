Clear

Woman arrested outside Atlanta jail during immigration protest

A woman was arrested late Sunday during immigration protests outside the Atlanta Detention Center.About 50 pro...

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Jul. 2, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman was arrested late Sunday during immigration protests outside the Atlanta Detention Center.

About 50 protesters started erecting tents on city property, which is when officers asked them to remove the tents, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says a group of officers moved in to remove the tents after the protesters refused to remove the tents themselves. At this point, police say the protesters became violent, fighting and throwing frozen water bottles at officers.

The woman arrested was not immediately identified by authorities, but they did say she was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say they will maintain their distance at the scene and allow the individuals to peacefully protest.

No officers were injured.

