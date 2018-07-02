Woman with cystic fibrosis hopes social media can unite her with Taylor Swift

A Mid-Michigan woman battling a deadly disease is hoping the power of social media will help make her dreams come true.

Trisha Cory, 30, has end-stage cystic fibrosis. The life-threatening disorder causes thick mucus to build up, affecting the body and often leading to digestive and respiratory infections.

Trisha said her dream has always been to meet Taylor Swift.

She has tickets to Swift's concert on August 28 in Detroit, but she's hoping a viral Facebook post will help unite her with the singer.

"If all my friends could PLEASE share this with the hashtags #trisha2taylor and #taylorswift to help make my dreams come true on 8/28/18 I would appreciate it soo much!! Please tag anyone you think could help!" Trisha wrote.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 4,000 times.