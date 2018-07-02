Clear

URGENT - Thai cave rescue: Entire teen soccer team, coach found alive

(CNN) -- Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand Monday, according to a high ranki...

(CNN) -- Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand Monday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation. The group -- including boys between the ages of 11 and 16 years old -- had been missing for nine days.

For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.
