Mom shares reaction after bear broke into house

It was a scary situation for a mom and her infant in Barkhamsted when a bear pushed its way into her house.

The bear came from the state forest that is behind the home, went in through a sunroom and then through a set of double doors, into the house, right into the kitchen.

"All the food from the fridge had dumped down onto the floor or onto the freezer and he just took everything out, everything. There was nothing left in it," said Emily Humphrey, whose house a bear broke into earlier this week.

Photos she shared with Channel 3 show opened cabinets and food was strewn about. The photos were taken shortly after the bear made himself, or herself, at home in the kitchen.

All of this happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when Humphrey was in the living room with her 5-month-old daughter. That's when she heard a bang.

"It hit the door hard and swung open so I grabbed her and went with the dogs. I ran out of the house with the dogs and went to the neighbor's," she said.

They called police and video taken by a neighbor shows the moment a bear, which was not tagged, ran away into the woods and was lost.

The home is in an area where bears are seen walking around streets and backyards on almost a daily basis.

Residents say they feel they have become too comfortable and brazen around humans and that there should be some hunting season allowed.

Humphrey and her neighbors want to be clear that they do like bears, that is why they choose to live in the woods amongst nature, but they say this problem has gotten so bad that they do think the government needs to step in and thin out the population.