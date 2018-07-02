Teen's selfless wish is to help rescue dogs

A Hampton teenager's selfless wish helped rescue dogs find new homes Saturday.

There were a lot of cute faces behind the cages at New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham.

But in this instance, 13-year-old Brooklyn Gallagher doesn't want them for herself.

"I wanted to make a day where I could rescue animals usually down south where they have a lot of high-kill shelters," she said.

After Brooklyn was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, she was granted a wish that could've sent her jetting off to a foreign place or meeting a celebrity.

But she chose to fulfill it by helping the creatures she loves the most.

"It just makes me feel sick to my stomach to think that animals can be put down for no apparent reason except there's not enough space, so I just wanted to help them find their forever home and be able to live their life to the longest," Brooklyn said.

Thanks to Brooklyn's Adoption Day on Saturday, a group of dogs brought to New Hampshire from a high-kill shelter have a new lease on life.

"When people come here, they're going to fill out an application and we're going to try to fit them with the best dog we can," Brooklyn said.

While they may not be going home with the teenager with a heart of gold, they are going home with someone who'll love them and that's what matters to her.

"Come adopt some animals," she said.